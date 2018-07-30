Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver of a white Ford Bronco on westbound Interstate 470 in southeast Kansas City late Sunday. The driver swerved right before striking a guardrail’s crash cushion. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017.
Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver of a white Ford Bronco on westbound Interstate 470 in southeast Kansas City late Sunday. The driver swerved right before striking a guardrail’s crash cushion. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017. Google Maps
Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver of a white Ford Bronco on westbound Interstate 470 in southeast Kansas City late Sunday. The driver swerved right before striking a guardrail’s crash cushion. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017. Google Maps

Local

Crash into guardrail kills driver on westbound I-470 in southeast Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

July 30, 2018 11:03 AM

Police were investigating a crash that killed the driver of a white Ford Bronco entering the former Grandview Triangle in southeast Kansas City late Sunday.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. along westbound Interstate 470 at the Interstate 435/Interstate 49/U.S. 71 split, near what is now known as the Three Trails Crossing. The driver was the only person in the SUV, police said.

A witness told police that the driver was in the far right lane headed to westbound I-435 when the Bronco drifted to the left toward the lanes that go to northbound I-435, southbound I-49 and U.S. 71.

The Bronco then swerved back to the right and struck the guardrail’s crash cushion that separates the highways.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is the 45th traffic fatality in Kansas City this year.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Delays as long as 75 minutes could be possible when crews make bridge repairs at the Interstate 470, Interstate 70 and Missouri 291 highway interchange in Independence this fall. The work begins in mid August.

By

  Comments  