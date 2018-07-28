Search continues for woman whose car was found at boat ramp along Missouri River

A search continued Saturday for a missing woman whose car was found early Friday near a boat ramp along the Missouri River in Leavenworth, Kan.
Leavenworth police said Brittany Janae Fields’ personal belongings were found inside the car and also on the boat ramp dock.
Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in an email Saturday that the Fire Department was resuming the search on the river at 8 a.m.
“We are concerned for her welfare given the circumstances,” Kitchens said in a statement on Friday.
Fields, 22, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Leavenworth police at 913-682-4411.
