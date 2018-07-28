Kansas sheriff wants to arm school staff as deterrent against school shootings

In a statement issued Friday, a Kansas sheriff detailed a plan to arm educators in an effort to deter school shootings.
Tim Morse, the sheriff of Jackson County in northeast Kansas, wrote at length about the apathy of politicians on the subject and the need to harden schools “like many government buildings.”
The post was published on the Sheriff’s Office website.
“The only effective way to stop an armed person is with a trained and armed person,” Morse wrote.
His plan calls for enlisting educators — teachers, coaches, maintenance workers and other staff — as “school protection special deputies.”
To qualify, they would attend two training sessions per week for up to 14 weeks before becoming unpaid special deputies. Morse’s plan calls for concealed carry inside school facilities.
“These special deputies would make themselves known when there is a threat on the school,” Morse wrote.
As part of a concealed carry law in 2013, certain teachers and staff would have been allowed to be armed in school buildings. But at the time, the main insurance carrier for the state’s school districts said it wouldn’t renew policies for districts that allowed concealed guns.
A bill proposed earlier this year said insurance companies couldn’t penalize school districts if teachers choose to carry guns in their classrooms.
Morse said the Sheriff’s Office’s insurance provider “has already approved my plan and are willing to cover trained school protection deputies across the state.
“My provider made this statement to me regarding this program in a recent letter, ‘KCAMP’s coverage does apply to the program and the activities of the Special Deputies.’”
Some opposed the proposed bill earlier this year, saying they didn’t think arming school staff would make schools safer.
Others who supported it could prevent a tragedy.
“Regardless of what side you are on these issues, I am sure we can all agree, we love our kids and want them to grow to be healthy and happy citizens,” Morse wrote.
