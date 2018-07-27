KCK interim superintendent resigns abruptly; school board taps runner-up to fill in

The interim superintendent for the Kansas City, Kansas school district resigned Friday, after less than a month leading the district and a matter of days before incoming superintendent Charles Foust begins his tenure.

And until Foust arrives, an administrator who lost out on the job will fill in.

The School Board accepted Julie Ford’s resignation Friday, effective immediately.

“I would like to say that I’m very disappointed that it had to come to this,” board member Stacy Yeager said in a conference call meeting.

Board members approved Assistant Superintendent Jayson Strickland, who was a finalist for the superintendent position, as acting superintendent.

A district spokeswoman said Foust, the former chief school performance officer for Union County Public Schools in North Carolina, is completing his move and is expected to start in early August.

Foust was chosen over Strickland in June to succeed former Superintendent Cindy Lane. Lane retired this year after 12 years as superintendent.

The 5-2 decision was seen as controversial by some who thought Strickland, who has spent his 30-year career in Kansas City, Kansas, was better suited to lead the district. Board members Brenda Jones and Janey Humphries voted against Foust.

Ford, who is the former superintendent of Topeka schools, announced her resignation Thursday after serving since July 1.





“I have met with some of the most talented and kind staff in the month of July and it has been a pleasure to work with them,” Ford said in a letter to the board. “I look forward to re-entering the peaceful world of retirement where I can focus on my grandchildren, children and husband.”

Ford, who did not attend Friday’s meeting, did not elaborate on what prompted her abrupt resignation.

But School Board President Valdenia Winn said at the meeting that Ford had not been pleased earlier this week when Winn included multiple people on email requests to Ford for additional district statistics and budget information.

“She replied she was not happy with the way I had copied everybody,” Winn said.

“I think we are all very disappointed.”