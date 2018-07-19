A teen and her baby are missing after last being seen in Grain Valley, police said.
Teen and her newborn baby are missing from Grain Valley residence, police say

By Max Londberg

July 19, 2018 07:35 PM

A teen and her newborn baby were reported missing Thursday from a residence in Grain Valley, police said.

McKayla Rykiel, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive. Grain Valley police responded about 5 p.m. to a residence in the neighborhood. Family said the teen had run away.

They were last seen northbound on Scenic toward R.D. Mize Road. 

McKayla was wearing a black sweatshirt, jean shorts and had her hair in a bun. The newborn girl, who is 2 months old, was in a red onesie. 

If you see either of them, contact Jackson County dispatch at 816-795-1960 or your local police department.

