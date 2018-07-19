Teen and her newborn baby are missing from Grain Valley residence, police say

A teen and her newborn baby were reported missing Thursday from a residence in Grain Valley, police said.
McKayla Rykiel, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive. Grain Valley police responded about 5 p.m. to a residence in the neighborhood. Family said the teen had run away.
They were last seen northbound on Scenic toward R.D. Mize Road.
McKayla was wearing a black sweatshirt, jean shorts and had her hair in a bun. The newborn girl, who is 2 months old, was in a red onesie.
If you see either of them, contact Jackson County dispatch at 816-795-1960 or your local police department.
