Missing woman was last seen in the metro area more than two weeks ago: KCK police

By Max Londberg

July 19, 2018 03:39 PM

Kansas City, Kan., police seek the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Latosha N. Martinez, 27, was last seen July 3 in the 1300 block of N. 47th Street. She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck.

Martinez is originally from Liberal, Kan., and has “no known contacts in the metro area,” Kansas City, Kan., police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

