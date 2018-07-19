Missing woman was last seen in the metro area more than two weeks ago: KCK police

Kansas City, Kan., police seek the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Latosha N. Martinez, 27, was last seen July 3 in the 1300 block of N. 47th Street. She may be in need of medical attention, police said.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck.
Martinez is originally from Liberal, Kan., and has “no known contacts in the metro area,” Kansas City, Kan., police said in a statement Thursday.
Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
