Sewage puts parts of Lake Waukomis off limits to swimmers, fishers

Portions of Lake Waukomis remained unsafe for fishing or swimming Thursday, more than a week after sewage leaked from a Kansas City water department pumping station, according to residents on social media.
The leak began on the evening of July 10, according to a post on the city of Lake Waukomis’ Facebook page. It said Mayor Dennis Todd contacted KC Water Services, which was able to get to the station, located between the 500 and 600 blocks, back online by 1:15 a.m. on July 11. It is not known how much sewage went into the lake.
Since then, the Platte County city has been posting daily water quality updates on Facebook.
Kansas City officials, who never reported the incident, said Thursday afternoon that they were looking into it.
The Dam area, Gee Cove (1100 block) and 100 cove are considered safe, according to the Facebook page. The results of latest water quality tests will be released this evening.
Lake Waukomis also announced that the pump station will be closed Monday for an electrical upgrade that may require lane closures on the city roads. There could be power interruptions during the installation.
The same pump station failed in October 2015, releasing approximately 50,000 gallons of wastewater.
