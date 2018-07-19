Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm available in KC to adopt

Nine young dogs rescued recently from a South Korean meat farm have made their way to the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas City.
If they hadn’t been rescued, they would have been inhumanely killed and then eaten, said Jacob Meyer with Great Plains SPCA in Merriam.
Humane Society International recently broke up a South Korean meat farm and rescued 50 dogs, including the nine that came to Kansas City.
“Humane Society International reached out to us because we partner with Humane Society of the United States and they wanted to place the dogs in the United States,” said Meyer, a videographer.
After being flown to Canada, the dogs received vaccinations and some veterinary treatment before being transported July 12 to Kansas City, Wisconsin and Indiana.
“What some people don’t realize is that some of these dogs that are in the Korean meat trade are actually stolen from homes,” said Meyer. “So a couple of these dogs possibly could have come from homes over in Korea and (been) taken away from their families and put into this horrible practice.”
The nine mixed-breed dogs are getting veterinary care and being prepared for adoption. Four are at the Merriam shelter and four are in Independence. One has been adopted.
Some of the dogs will be undergoing spay or neuter surgery in the next day or two, but people wanting to adopt the dogs can place an early hold for one, said Meyer.
