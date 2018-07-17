Man who regularly swims at Overland Park pool drowned Tuesday. Foul play not suspected

A 69-year-old man drowned Tuesday in Overland Park in a pool where he regularly swam.
First responders were called to the Quivira Falls apartment complex about 2:40 p.m. A resident and the resident’s daughter noticed the man at the bottom of the pool, according to Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park police. They called 911.
Lacy said police do not suspect foul play at this time but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the man’s cause of death.
The man, who lived at the apartment complex near Westgate and College streets, regularly snorkeled in the pool around midday, Lacy said.
The pool is 8 feet deep.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.
Comments