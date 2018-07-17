Silver Alert for missing Shawnee woman with dementia canceled

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon after a missing 61-year-old woman was located.
Police had issued the release on Tuesday morning after Kaye Gwenell Smoot, who has dementia, went missing.
She had last been seen around 2 a.m., walking away from her residence in the area of 5900 SW Topeka Boulevard.
Smoot was found in an open field on the Topeka Airport Authority’s property around 11:30 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be medically cleared.
