22-year-old Kansas City man identified as victim of I-35 crash

By Hana Muslic

July 16, 2018 11:45 AM

Kansas City police have released the name of the victim of a one-car fatal crash that happened on Interstate 35 on Friday.

Jose A. Mendoza-Ortiz, 22, of Kansas City lost control of his Honda and left the inside shoulder of the highway near Cambridge Circle. The car struck a metallic light pole in the median and Mendoza-Ortiz was critically injured.

Police responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. and closed a single lane of the highway until 8 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries related to the crash.

