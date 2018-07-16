22-year-old Kansas City man identified as victim of I-35 crash

Kansas City police have released the name of the victim of a one-car fatal crash that happened on Interstate 35 on Friday.
Jose A. Mendoza-Ortiz, 22, of Kansas City lost control of his Honda and left the inside shoulder of the highway near Cambridge Circle. The car struck a metallic light pole in the median and Mendoza-Ortiz was critically injured.
Police responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. and closed a single lane of the highway until 8 a.m.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries related to the crash.
