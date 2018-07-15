Motorcyclist’s leg severed after struck on Kansas City highway

A motorcyclist was in critical condition Sunday after being struck by an oncoming van while driving along U.S. 40 and Wallace Avenue in Kansas City.
The accident happened Sunday afternoon just blocks from the Sky-Vu Motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40, where police earlier had engaged in a shootout with a man under surveillance as a person of interest in the shooting death of a UMKC student.
The highway was shut down at the scene of the accident because of the shootout, according to Sgt. Deb Randol of the Kansas City Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit.
Because of the closure, drivers were forced to make U-turns, she said. The driver of the van, which was in the right lane, began reversing but did not see the motorcyclist, who was in the left lane.
The van turned in front of the motorcyclist, striking the vehicle and leaving the motorcycle rider critically injured.
