Son of slain Wyandotte County deputy honors father by collecting police patches

Nearly a month since his father’s life was taken in a horrific shootout with an inmate, 5-year-old Connor Rohrer has started a collection of law enforcement patches to honor his father, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy Patrick Rohrer.

Connor so far has amassed a collection of 80 patches from law enforcement agencies near and far, even from overseas, according to Stephen Carr, the older brother of Patrick Rohrer’s wife, Sarah Carr Rohrer.

“I’m guessing we’re probably going to, by the end of the weekend, pushing 100,” Carr said on Saturday.

Connor’s effort has picked up steam since a Facebook posting by Sarah Carr Rohrer’s friend, Heidi Muder, described how he was collecting the patches to put around a Thin Blue Line flag in his bedroom.

“I would LOVE to flood Connor’s mailbox with patches from law enforcement agencies all across the country and beyond,” Muder’s post said. “I know it would make him so happy.”

Muder’s post had been shared more than 1,700 times by noon on Saturday.

“It shows how social media should work, instead of how it’s always portrayed,” Carr said.

Rohrer was killed in the line of duty on June 15, along with fellow Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy Teresa King, as the two were transporting inmates from a court hearing at the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building back to the Wyandotte County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City, Kan.

Antoine Fielder faces capital murder charges in the deaths of Rohrer and King. Fielder was being held in Wyandotte County jail ahead of a robbery trial scheduled for July 30. Authorities believe he purloined Rohrer’s gun as he and King prepared to take him back to jail and killed the two deputies. Fielder faces a murder charge in Jackson County, as well.

Carr said the support from the Kansas City community and beyond has “been fantastic” for his sister, who had two children with Rohrer.

“That has made the difference for Sarah and the kids,” Carr said. “It takes a village to raise a kid. You may not know everybody and their faces but everybody has been there and willing to help. And that’s been the best.”

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is accepting patches from law enforcement agencies on Connor’s behalf. Those interested in sending a patch should mail them to:

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office





Patches for Connor





c/o Jared Gambrel





701 N. 7th Street





Kansas City, KS 66101



