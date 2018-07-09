Woman killed while working with wood chipper in Belton, police say

A woman working with tree-trimming equipment at a mobile home park in Belton has died.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. Monday at the Southfork Mobile Home Community off Southfork Boulevard and North Scott Avenue.
Investigators were still determining the cause of the incident as of Monday night, but they believe the woman was working with a wood chipper when she was injured by either the machinery or a work truck.
She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police initially said the woman had been run over but later retracted those details as inaccurate.
The victim's name had not been released as of Monday night.
This is an ongoing investigation.
