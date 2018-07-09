Kansas City teen identified as victim of drowning in Hillsdale Lake in Miami County

The teen who drowned in Hillsdale Lake on Friday afternoon was 17-year-old Om Kee of Kansas City, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
Kee's death appears to be a swimming accident and no foul play is believed to be involved, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Sheriff's deputies and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism responded on reports of a possible drowning shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to Hillsdale Lake, which is about 30 minutes south of the Kansas City area.
Witnesses said Kee was swimming and appeared to be tired before he disappeared under the water. Rescue teams searched the lake for him.
About two hours later, the Oswatomie Fire Department and the Johnson County Fire District No. 2 dive teams recovered his body.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's Investigations Division.
Anyone with information about the drowning is asked to call the sheriff's Investigations Division or the TIPS Hotline at 913-294-TIPS (8477).
