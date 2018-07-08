A man and woman were injured Sunday in a motorcycle wreck on Bruce R. Watkins Drive near 59th Street, according to police. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in August 2016.
Kansas City motorcycle crash leaves Topeka woman in critical condition

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

July 08, 2018 10:30 PM

A woman from Topeka is in critical condition at a local hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday on Bruce R. Watkins Drive near 59th Street.

The woman, a 42-year-old from Topeka, was a passenger. The driver, a 49-year-old male from Topeka, has been listed as stable.

The Kansas City Police Department said that the man and woman were traveling northbound on Bruce R. Watkins Drive when they encountered traffic backed up at a red light at 59th Street.

The driver braked hard, but lost control and motorcycle struck the inside curb of the roadway. Both riders were ejected.

