Kansas City motorcycle crash leaves Topeka woman in critical condition

A woman from Topeka is in critical condition at a local hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday on Bruce R. Watkins Drive near 59th Street.
The woman, a 42-year-old from Topeka, was a passenger. The driver, a 49-year-old male from Topeka, has been listed as stable.
The Kansas City Police Department said that the man and woman were traveling northbound on Bruce R. Watkins Drive when they encountered traffic backed up at a red light at 59th Street.
The driver braked hard, but lost control and motorcycle struck the inside curb of the roadway. Both riders were ejected.
Comments