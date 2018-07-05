Two roofers injured after lightning strikes KC house, knocks them from roof

Two roofing company employees fell from a roof after one was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon, according to a neighbor who spoke to the roofers' co-workers.
The men were taken to a hospital, and their condition could not be confirmed Thursday night.
The bolt struck a residence in the 4900 block of Raymond Avenue in eastern Kansas City, causing a small fire in the house.
Kansas City Fire Department officials provided medical treatment to the men and put out the fire at the house. They responded just before 5 p.m., according to 41 Action News.
The Fire Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Laurie Callahan, who lives across the street, said several other roofers working with the men told her they initially thought the person who had been struck was dead.
She went across the street to check on them after she and her husband heard a bang that made them jump.
"They looked pretty distraught," she said.
Neighbor Kevin West said he saw a flash through a window in his house and wondered if it was lightning, but he did not know that there was a fire or that anyone was hurt until the fire trucks and ambulances arrived.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments