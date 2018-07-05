MCC-Business & Technology moving out of its campus

With too few students in too big a space, Metropolitan Community College will move out of its Business & Technology campus near Front Street and Interstate 435.
"Utilization of the facility is not at the standard that we know we need," Chancellor Kimberly Beatty told The Star on Thursday. "We know the space is inadequate, and we need to do something different."
The programs and the 900-some students there will eventually move to the four other campuses in the MCC system. The college will present a plan to the MCC Board of Trustees by September, and changes would take one to two years to implement, Beatty said.
Course offerings will not change, she said. "We are merely relocating programs," she said.
The decision followed a study by Denver-based Paulien & Associates, which compared the MCC campuses to 376 other community colleges. The firm found that the ideal amount of square feet per student at Business & Technology would be 185. The actual number is 421. One researcher said the firm had never seen such an anomaly where a campus has nearly 138,000 square feet not being used efficiently.
The MCC-Business & Technology campus opened at 1775 Universal Ave. in 1995. In 2001 it underwent a $9 million renovation and expansion.
MCC-Business & Technology offers a variety of credit and noncredit technical and career programs and courses, including heating/ventilation/air conditioning, welding, engineering technology, computer-assisted design and drafting, computer-integrated machining and manufacturing, industrial electrical, electrical lineman, environmental health and safety, construction management and industrial maintenance.
