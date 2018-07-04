One person killed in motorcycle accident on 12th Street Bridge

A motorcycle accident at the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Kansas City police said the single-vehicle crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at the 12th Street Bridge over Interstate 35.
One person was killed and another was critically injured.
Police said the victim was heading southbound on the off-ramp from I-35 to 12th Street on a Yamaha motorcycle. As the driver reached the intersection, he lost control and struck a curb. Both the driver and a passenger were ejected. The driver was dead at the scene and the passenger was in critical condition at an area hospital, police said.
It was one of two motorcycle fatalities early Wednesday morning in Kansas City. The other occurred on East 104th Street near Holmes Road.
