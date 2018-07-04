One person killed, another injured in crash early Wednesday in Johnson County

One person was killed and another injured early Wednesday in an accident near Gardner Lake Dam in Johnson County.
The Sheriff's office said the crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the area of 151st Street and Gardner West Road. The vehicle was heading eastbound on 151st Street when it left the road and crashed. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was taken to a local hospital.
The victims' names have not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
