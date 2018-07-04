Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in south Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened early Wednesday.
A police dispatcher said one person was killed in the accident, which occurred just before 3 a.m.
The accident was on East 104th Street just east of Holmes Road in south Kansas City. Police said the motorcycle driver was eastbound on a Kawasaki motorcycle when he apparently lost control and struck a tree in the median. The victim died at the scene, and the single-vehicle accident remains under investigation.
Comments