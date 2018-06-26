Passenger in fatal motorcycle crash identified as 35-year-old Shawnee woman

The fatal victim in a motorcycle wreck Monday night has been identified.
Sierra Crook, 35, of Shawnee was a passenger on the motorcycle when it wrecked about 11 p.m. on Johnson Drive in Shawnee.
The officer found the unconscious woman on the ground and started life-saving efforts. When the Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act arrived, they pronounced the woman dead.
The 41-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries was not available.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Shawnee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit. Police are investigating whether alcohol contributed to the crash.
