Clay County offering incentive for COVID-19 shot. Here’s how much residents can get 

Clay County residents can get up to $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentive is aimed at getting more residents vaccinated against the virus.

Only Clay County residents who have not received the first of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible.

The $100 will come in two $50 gift cards and residents must receive the vaccine at the Clay County Public Health Center. Residents will receive a $50 gift card after their first and second dose of the vaccine, or will receive two $50 gift cards if they get the one-dose vaccine.

The incentive program will end Dec. 31 or earlier if funding for the incentive program runs out.

Here’s the eligibility rules:

Anyone at least 12 years old and older that is a Clay County resident and receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after Oct. 5.

Residents must get the vaccine at the Clay County Public Health Center. Residents who receive a vaccine at a different provider will not be eligible. Residents must pick up the gift cards at the health center on the same day of their vaccination. Gift cards won’t be mailed out and won’t be replaced if lost.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting https://www.clayhealth.com/311/Where-to-Get-Vaccinated and scrolling down to the appointment links.





There have been 11,715 COVID-19 cases including 209 deaths in Clay County since the pandemic began, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Forty-one percent of the county has initiated vaccination, which is below the state’s rate of 54%.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 11:40 AM.