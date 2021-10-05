Kansas City metro continues to see downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

The rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area continues to decline.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 247 new cases for a total of 196,829 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases fell to 332, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 399. One month ago, it was at 562.

Over the past week, the metro added 2,326 more cases. During the previous week, the area gained 2,794 new cases and the week before, 3,340 were identified.

The metro has recorded a total of 2,983 deaths since the pandemic began.

Sixteen patients were hospitalized with the virus at the University of Kansas Health System, down from 22 on Monday. Five of those patients were in the intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, Kansas reported 413,119 total cases including 6,071 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.3%.

Across the state, 47.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Missouri identified 681,809 total cases including 11,664 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 8.6%.

Forty-eight percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Across the country, more than 43.8 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 704,271 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.