Average of over 475 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths recorded daily in Kansas City

The Kansas City metropolitan area is recording an average of more than 475 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen deaths every day.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 431 new cases for a total of 191,709 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 477, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 513. Two weeks ago, it was 489.

Over the past week, the metro added 3,340 more cases. During the previous week, the area gained 3,591 new cases and the week before, 3,421 were recorded.

The metro added 84 deaths in the past week, raising the total to 2,769 since the pandemic began.

Forty patients were hospitalized for the virus at the University of Kansas Health System, up from 35 on Monday. Seventeen of those patients were in the intensive care unit.

On Monday, Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.

“We will continue to see the spread of the disease decrease if we can continue to get those that are eligible for vaccine but unvaccinated, get them vaccinated,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the health system. “Hopefully within the next few weeks, get those at risk children who are 12 and below, get them vaccinated as well. It will overall be better for our communities, be better for keeping them in school.”

On Tuesday, Kansas reported 399,369 total cases including 5,916 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.8%.

The state has been fully vaccinated 45.8% of its population.

Missouri identified 664,708 total cases including 11,276 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 10%.

Forty-seven percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

Across the country, more than 42.3 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 676,747 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.