COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Over 1,900 new COVID cases reported

At least 655,401 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,021 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Wednesday, officials reported an increase of 1,927 cases over the previous day.

There have been 10,788 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 12, with an average of 1,541 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 31 coronavirus-related deaths.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 1,915 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 521 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Wednesday, 10.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly 53% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and a little more than 46% have been fully vaccinated.

Kansas City metro averaging 513 new COVID cases, 12 deaths every day

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Kansas City metropolitan area is averaging more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths per day.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 412 new cases for a total of 188,369 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 513, according to data tracked by The Kansas City Star. One week ago, the average was 489. Two weeks ago, it was 624.

The metro added 90 deaths in the past week, raising the total to 2,685 since the pandemic began.