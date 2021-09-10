COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Over 2,500 new COVID cases reported

At least 647,335 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 10,861 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Friday, officials reported an increase of 2,544 cases over the previous day.

There have been 10,156 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 7, with an average of 1,451 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 60 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,033 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 562 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Friday, 11.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 52% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 46% have been fully vaccinated.

Officials seek court order against cafe for violating mask order

Rae’s Cafe, a restaurant in Blue Springs, has refused to close its doors despite being order to do so by county officials, who say the restaurant has continually violated COVID-19 mask rules. Now officials are seeking a court order to shut the business down.

A Jackson County ordinance requires people to wear face coverings while inside public places, and while most violators moved to follow the rule, Rae’s Cafe has not, county health department officials told the Kansas City Star.

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the county to work with the business’s owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so,” Caleb Clifford, chief of staff for Jackson County Executive’s Office, said in the statement. “That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the county will be seeking a court order to close the business.”

Rae’s Cafe owner Amanda Wohletz previously told the Star that her business is in compliance with the mask mandate because she and her employees are exempt for medical reasons. When asked what sort of medical conditions her workers have, Wohletz would not say.

MO school district may cancel bus routes due to shortages

The Raytown school district is warning parents that it may have to do away with busing due to a shortage of bus drivers, caused in part by qualified potential workers who are worried about COVID-19.

The district says it is “taking every possible action” to avoid losing bus routes, but “may have to temporarily cancel routes as staffing shortages are increasingly impacting our ability to effectively run routes at our current capacity.”

Raytown’s woes can be seen across the country, the Kansas City Star reported. In a recent nationwide survey, over half of student transportation coordinators who responded described the bus driver shortages in their area as “severe” or “desperate.”

Kansas officials reject limiting nurses’ extra pay to hospitals without vaccine rules

Kansas lawmakers and business leaders voted down a proposal Wednesday to prohibit nurses at hospitals with vaccine mandates from receiving extra pay amid the COVID-19 surge.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) task force executive committee rejected a plan to stop hospitals with mandates from participating in an initiative that would provide up to $50 million in federal aid to thousands of nurses. Gov. Laura Kelly and top legislators approved allocating the funding last week but left SPARK to create rules for the program.

The panel remained uncertain Wednesday about other details for distributing the money. Questions included whether hospitals should have more flexibility in how they spend the funds and if aid should be tied to a facility’s profitability. The committee — comprised of state officials and business leaders — decided to give the business members until Friday to develop a proposal.

Johnson County school district ‘discriminatory’ in its COVID rules, lawyers say

A Johnson County law firm has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gardner Edgerton schools, demanding that the district amend COVID-19 protocols it claims are discriminatory and violate Kansas law.

The letter claims the district’s enforcement of quarantine and mask policies discriminates against unvaccinated and unmasked students.

The Olathe firm Kriegshauser Ney Law Group gave the school district until 5 p.m. Friday to respond. The letter, sent Tuesday by attorney Ryan Kriegshauser, could be a precursor to a civil lawsuit.