Ex-NBA player with Mavs, Lakers has COVID and asks for prayers. ‘My fight is not over’

Former NBA forward Cedric Ceballos took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he is sick with COVID-19 and is asking for prayers. Ceballos tweeted out that he’s spent the last 10 days in an intensive care unit battling the virus.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but(t), I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery,” Ceballos tweeted. “If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.”

The 52-year-old is wearing an oxygen mask in the photo posted in the tweet.

Ceballos played for the Dallas Mavericks from 1999-2000 and works an analyst of their games on Fox Sports Southwest.

The journeyman forward also played for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons. In 1992, he wowed fans in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded dunk that won him the contest.

Fans of the All-Star sent thoughts and prayers on Twitter after the forward posted his plea.

Ceballos posted on Instagram that he contracted the deadly virus on Aug. 27 and had to postpone a meet and greet.

