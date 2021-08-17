Kansas City metro sees dip in new COVID-19 cases, but deaths rise with 54 in past week

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area has declined in the past week.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 452 new cases for a total of 172,394 to date.

Over the past week, the metro added 4,730 more cases. Last week, the area gained 5,145 new cases and the week before, 4,323 were added.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 676, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 735 and two weeks ago, it was 618.

The metro added 54 deaths in the past week, a jump from 38 the previous week and 29 the week before that. The metro has recorded a total of 2,445 deaths since the pandemic began.

Sixty-two patients were being treated for COVID-19 at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 63 on Monday. Of those, 21 were in the intensive care unit. Patients range in age from 19 to 99.

Kansas has confirmed 350,384 total cases including 5,394 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 10.3%.

The state has fully vaccinated 43.5% of its residents.

Missouri reported 604,336 total cases including 10,152 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 14.2%.

Of Missouri’s residents, 43.2% are fully inoculated. Nationwide, 50.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 36.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 622,880 have died, Johns Hopkins University reported on Tuesday.