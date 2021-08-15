2 Kansas City Public Library branches closed due to ‘COVID-19 safety measures’

The Kansas City Public Library’s Trails West Branch, located at 11401 E. 23rd St. S. in Independence, can be seen in this Google Street View image. Google Street View

The Kansas City Public Library on Sunday said two of its branches will be closed until further notice because of “COVID-19 safety measures.”

The affected branches are the Sugar Creek Branch, located at 102 S. Sterling Ave. in Sugar Creek, and the Trails West Branch, which is at 11401 E. 23rd St. S. in Independence, according to the library.

FOX4 News reported that the closings occurred after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The employee has not worked since Aug. 9, the television station reported.

To date, the virus has infected 171,055 residents and killed 2,424 people in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star.