Latest COVID news: Kansas City area county rejects masks; Schools bringing them back

With the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, meeting virtually Thursday evening on whether to impose a mask mandate, anti-mask protesters gathered outside county offices in downtown KCK. About 60 people gathered to voice their opposition to any mandate requiring residents to wear a mask in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the delta variant in particular. One protester, who declined giving his name wore a gas mask to the gathering. rsugg@kcstar.com

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City region:

School districts weigh mask mandates

Four Kansas City area school districts approved mask mandates as many schoolchildren prepare to head back to classes this month.

Fresh mandates were issued in Lee’s Summit, Olathe and Blue Valley school districts. Shawnee Mission changed its earlier mask mandate to cover kids of all grade levels in the school system.

Many parents packed meeting halls Thursday night, upset about the prospect of sending their kids to school with protective masks. Split decisions were made in each of the school districts as debates involving district leaders and parents grew contentious at times.

Platte County rejects mask mandate

As many other local health orders are being put in place for Kansas City requiring masks, Platte County took its own route despite a recommendation from the director of its public health department.

The Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees decided instead to recommend masks be worn in some public settings based on personal choice. Health leaders there also say they are encouraging people to get the vaccine.

The decision, which affects the parts of Platte County outside of Kansas City, came after Mary Jo Vernon, director of the Platte County Health Department, advocated for masks during a public hearing as a way to counter the rising number of regional cases. She called on neighbors and leaders to band together despite differences of opinion.

“We want the exact same outcome,” Vernon said. “We want this pandemic to be over. We want all citizens to be healthy and return to normal. We want children to be able to attend in-person school, and we want schools to be able to stay open.

“This is not about giving up our freedoms. It’s about standing together to fight this pandemic.”

Masks make a comeback in Kansas City, Kansas

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday night approved mandatory mask-wearing for most residents over the age of 5.

Commissioners passed the a health order by a vote of 8-2 . But they amended the one originally presented to them by excluding the communities of Bonner Springs and Edwardsville.

The rules, proposed by Wyandotte County Health Officer Allen Greiner, apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The decision came after a demonstration outside City Hall where many opposed to the mandate gathered in defense of their civil liberties.