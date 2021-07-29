Springfield withdraws field hospital request during delta variant-driven COVID outbreak

Dr. Howard Jarvis, medical director in the ER at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, in a photo from earlier this month. There are signs that COVID hospital admissions in Springfield and Greene County are stabilizing. rsugg@kcstar.com

With signs that admissions are stabilizing, Springfield and Greene County officials have scrapped plans for a field hospital to treat new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Thursday.

The local officials withdrew the application they made in mid-July for funds to set up an alternative care site at a local hotel, where patients could be treated to free up hospital beds for those in more serious condition.

State officials had toured sites on Monday with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a potential conversion and were prepared to open one as soon as next week, Parson said, but hospitalizations in Greene County have stabilized. The seven-day average of new cases has dropped 24% compared to the week before.

Data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows the rate of hospitalizations slowing in the past week.

But the number hospitalized remains at the highest ever, and executives of two southwest Missouri hospitals late on Thursday said they were rising. COVID-19 patients at Mercy Hospital Joplin, which is not in Greene County, reached a new record high on Thursday, president Jeremy Drinkwitz said on Twitter. At Mercy Hospital Springfield, chief administrative officer Erik Federick said the number of patients was “trending back up.”

There are signs the outbreak is spreading northward, with cases rising in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Last week, the state sent ambulances, medical personnel and other requested aid to Springfield as southwest Missouri continues to deal with the aggressive delta variant. The state contracted with Arkansas to send 10 “ambulance strike teams” which transported 87 COVID patients to hospitals as far as four hours away.

It also helped set up an antibody infusion center, where patients from around the southwest Missouri region were able to avoid hospitalization by being treated with monoclonal antibodies, proteins that help the body fight off the virus. The center has treated 88 patients in the past week, according to Parson’s office.

“The Delta variant remains a very serious concern, and our response efforts continue across Missouri,” Parson said in a statement. “We applaud these public servants for their tireless efforts and remind everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Vaccinations are free, readily available, and the best way to combat this deadly disease.”

Vaccinations are on the uptick in Missouri, though the total share of the population completing vaccination (41%) remains well below levels needed to fully contain the virus.

Parson unveiled an incentive program last week that will allow 900 vaccinated Missourians to win $10,000 in cash or college scholarships each. As of Thursday, 295,000 have signed up, according to health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox. It is not yet clear how many have already received a vaccine.