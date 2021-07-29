Here’s what Kansas City Chiefs, Royals tickets say about COVID-19 risks and refunds

Royals fans waited out a rain delay before the 2019 home opener against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The number of people infected by COVID-19 has increased in recent weeks, and is one reason why Kansas City will institute a mask mandate starting Monday.

Because of the pandemic, both the Chiefs and Royals have added language about COVID-19 to the terms and conditions of ticket purchases of fans.

That verbiage protects both teams from lawsuits that might be filed by fans who contract the coronavirus at Kauffman Stadium or Arrowhead Stadium. It also warns fans about the deadliness of COVID-19.

Here’s a closer look at what it says for both teams.

Chiefs

According to the team’s website, anyone purchasing a ticket to a game acknowledges “there is an inherent risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria, and illnesses including COVID-19 (collectively, “Diseases”) in any place where people are present.”

The terms and conditions also say a ticket holder may be exposed to COVID-19 and other diseases at, near and around Arrowhead Stadium, and acknowledges the Chiefs don’t protect fans from exposure to or transmission of a disease.

The Chiefs also say a ticket holder acknowledges he or she is not “carrying or infected with COVID-19 and has no symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

That means fans agree not to attend a game if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of a game or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days of a game unless the ticket holder has been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, fans may be asked to wear a mask in the future and social distancing could be required inside Arrowhead Stadium.

If a fan feels like he or she has COVID-19 or has been exposed to the disease, there is no language in the Chiefs’ terms and conditions about a refund unless admission is “refused or revoked, stadium capacity limitations result in ticket cancellation, or the Event is canceled and not rescheduled for any reason.”

Fans who fear being infected with the coronavirus are warned about buying a ticket in a capitalized section of the ticket terms and conditions:

“NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2 (TOGETHER WITH ANY VARIATION THEREOF, “COVID-19”) IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. THE CDC ADVISES THAT SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. BY ENTERING THE STADIUM AND ITS GROUNDS, HOLDER VOLUNTARILY ASSUMES ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.”

Royals

The Royals have a section of their ticket conditions dedicated to “2021 COVID terms.”

It says fans assume all risks associated with COVID-19 and other communicable disease and agree to comply with all health and safety policies of the Royals and the Jackson County Sports Complex.

The Royals also ask the fans not attend a game if they “tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease or been identified as a potential carrier of COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease.”

Also, fans are encouraged to stay out of Kauffman Stadium if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in direct contact with a person who has COVID-19.

The Royals also note the assumption of risk by fans who purchase a ticket to a game at Kauffman Stadium.

“You, on your own behalf and on behalf of any Minor and any Accompanying Parties, acknowledge and expressly assume all risks that are in any way related to or arising from being exposed to or contracting COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease on the Premises,” the team’s website says. “By entering the Premises, you acknowledge and confirm, both now and in the future, that you understand and expressly assume the risk that you, any Minor and any Accompanying Party may be exposed to COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease. You expressly understand that these risks include contracting COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease and the associated dangers, medical complications and physical and mental injuries, both foreseen and unforeseen, that may result from contracting COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease.”

The terms of a ticket purchase also note that any interaction with the general public poses a elevated, inherent risk of being exposed to and contracting COVID-19. Thus, fans can’t be guaranteed of a potential exposure to COVID-19. These “are risks inherent in your decision to enter the Premises that cannot be eliminated.”

The Royals also say a ticket purchase includes a release of liability and covenant not to sue. That covers the ticket-holder, any accompany minor, or person, as well as “your/their personal representatives, assigns, heirs, next of kin and any other person or entity that may be entitled to make a claim on your/their behalf.”

Like the Chiefs, there is no mention of a refund possibility for anyone who bought a ticket but is worried about attending a game because of COVID-19.