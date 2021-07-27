Kansas City will return to mandatory masks amid COVID-19 surge, mayor says

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on June 23, said Tuesday he is bringing back a mandatory mask requirement amid the latest COVID-19 surge. rslezak@kcstar.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is bringing back a mandatory mask requirement for Kansas Citians as the latest surge of COVID-19 continues to threaten the metro with heightened cases of infections and hospitalizations.

The mayor said Tuesday that he has followed the guidance offered by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the pandemic, saying the latest measure is no different.

“I will return Kansas City to a mask mandate indoors based upon national and regional health guidance and discussion with other Kansas City leaders,” the mayor said Tuesday night on Twitter. “I will provide further details in the morning.”

The announcement comes amid renewed concerns about the spread of COVID-19’s highly contagious delta variant. The new strain has been the primary driver of fresh infections as the region, state and nation are seeing lower-than-desired vaccination rates as some residents are hesitant to take the antiviral drugs.

In response to renewed concerns nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued fresh guidance saying everyone should return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces in high transmission areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.