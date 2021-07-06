Kansas City metro area is once again averaging more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 800 more COVID-19 cases in the past week, as the rolling average for new cases jumped over 100.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 198 new cases for a total of 151,432 to date. Over the past week, the metro added 786 new cases. Last week, the area added 582 new cases and the week before that, 438 new cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 112, according to data tracked by The Star. The average has not been above 100 since May 24. One week ago, the average sat at 83 and two weeks ago, it was 63.

In Johnson County, 52.2% of its residents are fully vaccinated. That’s followed by 40.2% in Platte County, 38.5% in Jackson County, 37.8% in Clay County and 34.8% in Wyandotte County, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Kansas Health System had 22 patients hospitalized for the virus, up from 10 on Friday. Seven patients were in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control, said the spread of the delta variant coupled with loosened restrictions have contributed to the rise in hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, Missouri reported 528,802 total cases including 9,340 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 10.5%.

The state has administered 4,992,721 vaccine doses, with 44.8% of the population initiating vaccination.

Kansas identified 318,515 total cases including 5,159 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.1%.

The state has distributed 2,902,900 vaccine doses. Of those, 2,350,066 have been administered, with 44.4% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 33.7 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 605,703 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.