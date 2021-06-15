Kansas City metro reports lowest daily average for new COVID cases in more than a year

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 350 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a drop compared to the week before.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 71 new cases for a total of 149,626 to date. Over the past week, the metro added 368 new cases. The week before, the area added 509 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 53, according to data tracked by The Star. The average has not been this low since May 23, 2020. One week ago, the average was 73 and two weeks ago, it sat at 56.

The metro added six deaths in the past week, raising the area’s total to 2,248.

Fifteen patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, a jump from 11 on Monday. Two were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, Missouri identified 516,441 total cases including 9,222 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5.5%.

The state has administered 4,736,797 vaccine doses, with 43% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 6,003,695 vaccine doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 316,014 total cases including 5,125 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.5%.

The state has distributed 2,848,840 vaccine doses. Of those, 2,265,189 have been administered, with 43.3% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 33.4 million people have contracted COVID-19. The U.S. surpassed 600,000 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.