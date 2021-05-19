Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Here’s where you need a mask (and don’t) in Kansas City

With changing COVID-19 guidelines and mandates across the Kansas City metro — lifting health orders last week in accordance with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — it can be confusing to keep track of where you still have to wear a mask.

The general rule: you must mask up if businesses, organizations, school and places of worship require masks. Masks are also required in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and on public transportation.

“All the rules that existed for your schools, for your grocery stores, for your private businesses and enterprises can continue to exist,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said at the time Kansas City rescinded its emergency order. “Importantly, they have the authority to continue to impose rules as they see fit to protect those who come within their doors.”

Most of the Kansas City metropolitan area has rescinded mask orders in light of the CDC’s new guidance on masks, which says fully vaccinated people — those who have received their second dose of a two-dose series or a single-dose vaccine — no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance, unless required by local regulations.

People who are not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask, the CDC recommends.

Here’s a list of places that have announced they’ve pulled back mask requirements:

If you’re planning to visit these places, make sure to have a mask handy:

Earlier this week, commissioners with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, met in a special session and opted to table discussion on the county’s mask order until Thursday May 27, leaving its current order requiring masks indoors in place. The order is set to expire May 28 unless it is extended.

The Unified Government Public Health Department has recommended that the county keep its existing health order requiring mask-wearing indoors because of low vaccination rate in the county.

“Seven out of 10 Wyandotte County residents do not have even one dose of the COVID vaccine,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the Unified Government Public Health Department, during her presentation to commissioners this week. “If after our meeting this evening you walk into a grocery store, odds are the majority of people you encounter will not have received a single COVID-19 vaccine.”

This is a running list that The Star will update as new requirements and mandates change and are announced. If you have a store or restaurant to report has changed its mask requirements contact Kansas City journalists at webeditors@kcstar.com.

