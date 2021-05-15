Platte County joins most of Kansas City metro on mask order update after CDC guidance

Platte County has joined most of the rest of the Kansas City metro in rescinding its mask order.

The county’s Board of Trustees approved new guidance at a special meeting Saturday morning, following the Centers for Disease Control guidance issued May 13.

That updated guidance says fully vaccinated people — meaning it has been two weeks since they received their second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine — don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance, unless required by other local regulations. The CDC also now says fully vaccinated people do not have to get tested after a known exposure, unless they live or work at a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

The Platte County order also rescinds any previous limits on business operations and gatherings.

People who are not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask, the CDC recommends.

Businesses can require masks and refuse service to those who don’t wear masks or face coverings.

To limit exposure to the coronavirus as much as possible, people are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the order states.

Friday morning, Clay County, Jackson County and Independence announced they were letting their health orders expire. Kansas City and Johnson County announced Thursday evening they were dropping or amending their orders.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is the only metro jurisdiction that has not yet updated or rescinded its past guidance. A meeting is scheduled for Monday evening, according to an agenda posted to the Unified Government’s website.