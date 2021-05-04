Kansas City metro adds more than 110 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Tuesday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 114 new cases for a total of 146,021 cases to date.

The rolling average for new cases was 159, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, it sat at 128 and two weeks ago, it was 122.

The jump in deaths was in part due to Missouri’s weekly review of death certificates, which added 66 COVID-19 deaths statewide. Kansas City and Jackson County each recorded three new deaths. Wyandotte County added one death, raising the metro’s total to 2,147.

The University of Kansas Health System had 25 patients being treated for the virus, the same as Monday, but 10 more compared to one week ago. Of the 25, six were in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

Patients ranged in age from 23 to 81, health officials said.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 503,615 total cases including 8,814 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5.1%.

The state has administered 3,976,525 vaccine doses, with 37.8% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,355,995 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 309,645 total cases including 4,985 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.6%.

The state has distributed 2,588,320 vaccine doses. Of those, 1,930,872 have been administered, with 38.6% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 32.4 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 577,769 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.