Kansas City metro adds 68 new COVID-19 infections, no additional virus deaths Sunday

Health officials in the Kansas City metro area on Sunday reported 68 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths.

To date, the virus has infected 145,715 residents and killed 2,138 people in the area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 162. A week ago, it was 126 and two weeks ago, it was 112, according to data maintained by The Star. At the height of the pandemic, it was more than 1,100 in November.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties no longer report new data on weekends.

Across Missouri, 503,078 residents to date have been infected by COVID-19, including 8,745 who have died. Within the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate was 5.1%

A total of 3,943,548 doses have been administered across the state, meaning 37.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

When it released data Friday, Kansas confirmed 309,130 total cases including 4,982 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.1%.

The state has distributed 2,577,770 doses of vaccine with 1,909,112 administered, covering 38.4% of the population with one dose, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 32 million people, killing more than 577,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.