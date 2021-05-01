Kansas City metro reports nearly 100 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday

FILE - In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. Associated Press file photo

The Kansas City metro area reported 96 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Saturday.

To date, the virus has infected 145,647 residents and killed 2,138 people in the area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was nearly 160. A week ago, it was 126 and two weeks ago, it was 110, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties no longer report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported 502,267 infections and 8,743 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 5% as of Saturday.

The state has administered more than 3.9 million doses of the vaccine, with 37.6% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to Missouri data. The state has received more than 5.3 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the most recent day updates were provided, Kansas reported at total of 309,130 infections, including 4,982 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.1%.

Kansas has administered more than 1.9 million doses, with 38.4% of the population having received at least one dose, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state has received more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine.

Across the country, more than 32.3 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 576,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 151.5 million people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 3.2 million have died.