Kansas City metro records over 230 new COVID-19 cases, most in more than two months

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 230 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily jump in more than two months.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 234 cases for a total of 145,143 to date.

The metro has not had this many new cases since Feb. 23, according to data tracked by The Star.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose from 128 on Tuesday to 143 on Wednesday. One week ago, the average sat at 125 and two weeks ago, it was 101.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The metro has recorded a total of 2,134 deaths since the pandemic began.

Eleven people were hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 15 on Tuesday. Four were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 308,510 total cases including 4,978 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.1%.

The state has distributed 2,511,820 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,872,482 have been administered, with 38.1% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 500,585 total cases including 8,737 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.6%.

The state has administered 3,808,043 doses of the vaccine, with 37.1% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,168,575 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 32.1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 573,536 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.