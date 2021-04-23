With over 150 new COVID cases, rolling average in KC rises for seventh day in a row

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 150 new COVID-19 cases, bumping the rolling average up for the seventh consecutive day.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 157 cases for a total of 144,452 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 132, according to data maintained by The Star. The average has not been this high since March 1. One week ago, the average sat at 103, and two weeks ago it was 104.

Kansas City and Wyandotte County each added one death, raising the metro’s total to 2,128.

Ten patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, the same number as Thursday. Five were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 306,883 total cases including 4,961 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has distributed 2,395,090 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,813,266 have been administered, with 37.5% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri reported 498,852 total cases including 8,692 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.8%.

The state has administered 3,592,426 doses, with 35.4% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,061,805 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 31.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 570,611 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.