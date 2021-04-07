Kansas City metro adds over 125 new COVID-19 cases, pushing rolling average above 100

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 125 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bumping the rolling average above 100.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 127 COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,560.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 102, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, it sat at 84 and two weeks ago, it was 89. The last time it was above 100 was March 22.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The metro has recorded a total of 2,101 deaths since the pandemic began.

Eight patients were hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, up one from Tuesday. Three were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

The hospital said any Johnson or Wyandotte County resident is eligible to receive the vaccine at the health system. Patients can go to kansashealthsystem.com/vaccine to make an appointment.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 303,767 cases including 4,932 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,908,280 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,435,128 doses have been administered, with 32% of the population having initiated vaccination.

Missouri reported 491,900 cases including 8,509 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 2,817,892 doses of the vaccine, with 28.9% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,042,815 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 30.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 558,931 have died, Johns Hopkins University said.