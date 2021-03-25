Kansas health officials investigate woman’s death after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham died Wednesday at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to an obituary. It said she died unexpectedly from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Effingham is located north east of Topeka in Atchison County. adds

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating the death of a woman who had a reaction after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to an obituary. It said she died unexpectedly from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Effingham is located northeast of Topeka in Atchison County.

“Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death,” spokeswoman Kristi Zears said in a statement.

According to KDHE, the woman got the vaccine in Jefferson County and the local health department said appropriate CDC guidelines were followed. The department did not specify which vaccine the woman received.

During the waiting period, she began experiencing anaphylaxis. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

According to the obituary, Evans was a member of the Effingham City Council and had three sons, two daughters and 15 grandchildren.

Effingham Mayor Harvey Fasse told The Star Evans was appointed to fill a vacant position on the council and had served for a few months. She brought a woman’s perspective to the table, he said, adding that there hadn’t been a woman on the council in a while.

“It’s just a tragic situation,” Fasse said. “It’s a real tragedy that this did happen.”

The local health department entered the woman’s information into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, KDHE said. The system tracks reactions and deaths following vaccination. It has received 2,216 reports of death (0.0018% of reported deaths).

However the CDC said a review of death certificates, autopsies and medical records showed no evidence that vaccinations contributed to patient deaths. The CDC said the vaccine is safe and effective.

In Kansas, more than 1 million doses have been administered.

More than 130 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.