Kansas City metro adds more than 140 COVID-19 cases as rolling average holds steady

Dozens of Medical personnel who were stationed across a parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium began administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination Friday morning. About 4,000 doses per day of the vaccine will be given both Friday and Saturday at the site. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 140 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the rolling average remained the same.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 143 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,062.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases stayed the same at 105, according to data kept by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 118 and two weeks ago, it was 99.

No new deaths were reported. The metro has recorded a total of 2,066 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System said nine patients were hospitalized for the virus, up from eight on Friday. Five were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

Experts at the health system said they remain concerned about the spread of the virus.

“I went around town this weekend a little bit and not as much mask wearing as I’ve seen before down on the Plaza,” said chief medical officer Steve Stites. “Inside of stores is still good, restaurants are a little more crowded though — maybe a lot more crowded.”

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 299,510 cases including 4,842 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,352,330 doses of the vaccine with 1,018,146 administered, covering 23.2% of the population.

Missouri reported 486,170 cases including 8,374 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.1%.

The state has administered 2,063,467 doses, covering 22.1% of the population. A total of 2,849,985 doses have been delivered to Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the U.S., more than 29.8 million people have contracted the virus and 542,605 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.