KC metro adds 120 COVID-19 cases as vaccinations reach 20% in Kansas and Missouri

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 120 more COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 120 COVID-19 cases for a total of 140,750.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases dropped from 128 on Wednesday to 125. One week ago, it was 98 and two weeks ago, it was 119, according to data maintained by The Star.

Jackson and Clay counties each recorded one new death and Wyandotte County had three, raising the metro’s total to 2,070.

The University of Kansas Health System reported nine patients being treated for the virus, down from 11 on Wednesday. Three were in the intensive care unit and one was on a ventilator.

On Thursday, Missouri confirmed 485,009 cases including 8,364 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%.

The state has administered 1,909,011 doses of the vaccine, with 20.5% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,666,685 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Kansas reported 298,904 cases including 4,837 deaths to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,274,600 doses of the vaccine and administered 894,507 doses, with 20.5% of the population having initiated vaccination, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Across the country, more than 29.6 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 538,430 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.