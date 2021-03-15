Need a COVID test in Missouri? Worlds of Fun and Kansas City Zoo will play host

With much of the talk now turned to COVID-19 vaccines, public health officials don’t want people to forget about getting tested for the coronavirus, especially with new variants popping up.

For the rest of the month, Missouri health officials and the Missouri Primary Care Association will host community testing events around the state.

The testing is free and available to Missouri residents.

Here are the Kansas City events:

▪ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Worlds of Fun.

▪ Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Kansas City Zoo, outside the zoo near the Swope Park bandstand pavilion.

▪ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24, Worlds of Fun.

▪ Noon to 4 p.m. March 26, Kansas City Zoo, near the bandstand pavilion.

Missouri health officials are hosting community COVID-19 testing events across the state this month, including events at Worlds of Fun and the Kansas City Zoo. They held a testing event at Worlds of Fun in December. Courtesy Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Register and see the list of the March community events at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

A list of other testing locations in Missouri can be found on the state health department’s website — health.mo.gov.

Health officials “remain concerned about variants arising throughout the U.S., so this means prevention measures and widespread testing are that much more crucial to move us beyond COVID-19,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in announcing the testing events.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be tested, as well as anyone who has had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, health officials said.

Symptoms listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include fever or chills, a cough, fatigue, a new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches and diarrhea. They can occur anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

A COVID-19 test will only reveal if you are infected at the time of the test.

More testing events could be scheduled in targeted communities if new cases warrant, the health department said.