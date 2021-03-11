Kansas City metro’s 7-day COVID average below 100 again as area adds nearly 150 cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded nearly 150 COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Thursday. It is the official year mark of the pandemic.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 146 cases for a total of 139,877 cases to date.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Cases had already been reported in the metro, the first just days before.

The seven-day average dropped to 98 Thursday. One week ago, the average sat at 119, according to data maintained by The Star. Two weeks ago it was 187.

The area added eight deaths. The metro’s total sits at 2,056 deaths to date.

The University of Kansas Health System had five patients being treated for the virus, down from eight on Wednesday. One patient was in the intensive care unit and required a ventilator.

In Kansas, the total number of reported cases to date is 297,229 including 4,851, deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state’s number of administered doses was 740,850 and the number of doses it has received is 1,112,250. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 16.9% of the population had received at least one dose.

Missouri reported 482,224 cases including 8,300 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%.

The state has administered 1,641,484 doses of the vaccine; 17.5% of the population has received at least one dose, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,249,725 doses from the federal government, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the U.S., more than 29,191,168 people have contracted the virus and 530,013 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.