Kansas City mom shares tips for “me-time” in a pandemic

For a lot of mothers working remotely, the “Mom” part often can be a big part of the day. It’s a role you’re always made aware of.

Pamela de la Fuente started a new job and chose to work remotely. A few months into it, she realized that she missed the times when during the commute and at the office, she wasn’t focused on being a mom for nine or so hours a day. While de la Fuente loves being a mother and adores her two kids, she said she missed being in an office with adults and just being Pam.

She decided to reclaim more “me-time.” In a blog for Kansas City Mom Collective, de la Fuente wrote about how moms can reclaim their me-time. She shares those tips with The Star in this video.